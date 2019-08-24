Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $597.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $566.30 million. Nordson reported sales of $569.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $210,313.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $448,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,659,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,033,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.84. 227,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,417. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

