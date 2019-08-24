NuBits Trading Up 68.4% Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,976.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, NuBits has traded up 68.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00261839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.01316988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

