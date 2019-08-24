NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Benchmark currently has a $210.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

