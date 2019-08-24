Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

