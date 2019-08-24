Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger and Gate.io. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $653,655.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00261508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01307499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, LBank, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bit-Z, FCoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

