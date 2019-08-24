Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 436,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,056. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

