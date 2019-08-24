Olympus Labs (MOT) Hits One Day Volume of $9.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 39.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, Bibox and IDEX. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $373,478.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.09 or 0.04920391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs (CRYPTO:MOT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.