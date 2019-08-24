Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Omeros by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omeros by 16,167.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

