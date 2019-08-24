On.Live Price Hits $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $541,844.00 and approximately $14,645.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, On.Live has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.04910406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.