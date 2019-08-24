OneRoot Network Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $3.41 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.06 or 0.04974339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

