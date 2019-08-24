Online Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Online has traded down 70.4% against the dollar. One Online token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Online has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $15.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Online alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00259779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01310544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Online Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Online is online.io. The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Online Token Trading

Online can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.