OP Coin (OPC) Market Cap Hits $41,064.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $41,064.00 and $2.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002756 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00161397 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,163.91 or 1.00475663 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044574 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

