Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $217,042.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $217,042.00 and $31.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

