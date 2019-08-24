OST Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. OST has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $558,546.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01323172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,839,263 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

