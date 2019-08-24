Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 140.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,146.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. 158,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

