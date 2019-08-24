Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,977. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average is $200.26.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

