Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

