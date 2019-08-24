Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Steven Busby Sells 17,331 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 17,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$381,455.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,687,946.90.

Steven Busby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.03, for a total value of C$92,120.00.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$23.21 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

