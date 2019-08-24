Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.