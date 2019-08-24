Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 178,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 and sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,999,650. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:ATH opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

