Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

