Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 494,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 471,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

