Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.