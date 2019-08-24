Parkgene Trading Up 1.1% This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $621,688.00 and $6,728.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00262338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01319697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

