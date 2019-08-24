Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.