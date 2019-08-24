Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Hotbit. Patron has a market capitalization of $40,064.00 and $1,729.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,931,240 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

