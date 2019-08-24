Payden & Rygel Acquires 5,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,849,000 after purchasing an additional 581,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

