Payden & Rygel Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 229,800 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 7,757,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

