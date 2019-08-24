Payden & Rygel Buys 7,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after buying an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,717,000 after buying an additional 374,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,822,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,318,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

