Payden & Rygel Has $31.94 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

