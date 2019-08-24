Payden & Rygel Sells 3,808 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Payden & Rygel cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,449,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,548. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

