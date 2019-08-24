Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $117,730.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003794 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,119.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.10 or 0.03037439 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00713394 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,589,181 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex, WEX, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

