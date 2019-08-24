Penguin Coin (PENG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378.00

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $31.01, $18.66, $50.53 and $38.31. Penguin Coin has a market cap of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00260616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01300870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Penguin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io.

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $71.13, $5.60, $31.01, $20.24, $10.33, $12.02, $24.68, $7.65, $50.53, $18.66, $38.31 and $13.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

