Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 5,700 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,187,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $39,201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 235.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,159,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 813,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,461 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,687. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

