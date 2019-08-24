Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 74,130 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000. Ventas comprises approximately 2.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $71.99. 1,110,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.