Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 780,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 598,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,290,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,178,000 after purchasing an additional 436,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 1,384,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,101. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

