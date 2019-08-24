Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $169.28. 1,571,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,763. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

