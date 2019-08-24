Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of EL stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.15. 1,482,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,332. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

