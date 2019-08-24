Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Ronald Winowiecki Sells 826 Shares

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,862. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

