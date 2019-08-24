Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth $23,342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 825.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Perspecta by 288.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,501 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth $33,441,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 47.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,013,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,891 shares during the period.

