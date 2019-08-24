Phoenix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $753,294.00 (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.