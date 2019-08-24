Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.81.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. 19,543,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698,078. The company has a market cap of $445.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

