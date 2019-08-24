Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 35,100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 60,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,085. The company has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

