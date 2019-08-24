Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $29,597.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024285 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001303 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,320,575,875 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

