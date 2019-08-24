Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 160 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hershey by 25.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $159.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,228.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 132,076 shares valued at $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

