Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $45.91 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

