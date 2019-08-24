Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 29,500 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 32.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. GasLog Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.