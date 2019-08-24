Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 120,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.