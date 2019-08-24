Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

