Platinum Trading Up 39.3% Over Last Day (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00262338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01319697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

